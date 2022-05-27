Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $59.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.75% from the company’s current price.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Domo has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $994.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.