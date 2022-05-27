Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

DOMO traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,792. Domo has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Domo by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

