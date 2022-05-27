DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 43,676 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $3,059,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955,607.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

