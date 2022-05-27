Douglas Schirle Buys 6,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Schirle bought 6,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.46 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.67.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

