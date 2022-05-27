Dumac Inc. Makes New $501,000 Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. 1Life Healthcare makes up approximately 1.6% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 84,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,260. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.