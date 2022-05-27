DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

DXC stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in DXC Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

