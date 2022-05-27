DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

