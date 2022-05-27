DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DXC Technology by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.