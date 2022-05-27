DXdao (DXD) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $550.93 or 0.01905349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $27.17 million and approximately $122,390.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00219329 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003233 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.00339672 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

