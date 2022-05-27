Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,552. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

