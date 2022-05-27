e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $67.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00216625 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006364 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000065 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,487 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,330 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.