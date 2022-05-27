e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.63 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

