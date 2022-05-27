e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $42.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.63 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.91.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

