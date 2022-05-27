e-Money Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $15.28 million and $449,871.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $764.80 or 0.02662799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00512333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008963 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.