E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

ETWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.58.

In other E2open Parent news, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

