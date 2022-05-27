Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.82.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:EXP traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 222,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,573. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.37.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

