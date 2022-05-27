Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.22

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 16609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175 in the last three months. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $11,219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 373.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

