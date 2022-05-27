East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in May

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,920. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

