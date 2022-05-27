easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $520.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

