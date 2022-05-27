Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,764 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Eaton worth $786,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of ETN opened at $137.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.