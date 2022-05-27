Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 77.1% in May

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

