Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 77.1% in May

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
