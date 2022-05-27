Edgeless Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $661.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

