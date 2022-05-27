Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,405. Edify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

