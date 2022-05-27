Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,901,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 488,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,228,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

