Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,632 shares during the period. Edison International comprises 7.3% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

