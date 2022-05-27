Efforce Price Reaches $0.11 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Efforce coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $55.49 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com . Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Efforce Coin Trading

