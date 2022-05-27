Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires 44,800 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

SCOA remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,308. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

