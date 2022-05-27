Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 835,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,049. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.