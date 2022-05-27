Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 333.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,081 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.58% of Bridgetown worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

