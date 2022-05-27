Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $1.98 Million in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

NYSE APSG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 26,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,143. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital ( NYSE:APSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.