Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $2.47 Million in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,265. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

