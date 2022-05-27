Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Lowers Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 234,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APGB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,453. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

