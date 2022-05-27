Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 286,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 8,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.30.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

