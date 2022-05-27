Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 199,665 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,020,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000.

NASDAQ:LGVCU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

