Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.50% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $5,263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 127.7% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 521,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,321. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

