Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCK remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,349. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

