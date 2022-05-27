Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $432,000.

Sizzle Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 290,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

