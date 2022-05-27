Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 1.04% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

