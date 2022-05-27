Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.88.

ESTC stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

