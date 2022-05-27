Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

EA stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

