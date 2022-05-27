Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $116.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $68.30 or 0.00236799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00079242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008053 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,023 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

