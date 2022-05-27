Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 693.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EMMA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 129,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.98. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

