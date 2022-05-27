Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 101.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

