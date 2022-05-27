Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after buying an additional 1,085,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

