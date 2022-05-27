Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $2.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENDP opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Endo International has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

