Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003851 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $59.67 million and $354,245.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00079318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00237690 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008479 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,108,115 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.