EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

ENS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $69.98. 4,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,156. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

