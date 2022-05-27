Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.88. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 3,217 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)
Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
