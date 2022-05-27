Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.88. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 3,217 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

