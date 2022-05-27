Engaged Capital LLC Reduces Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Engaged Capital LLC reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 21.6% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 2.41% of New Relic worth $175,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1,336.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $20,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 158,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

NEWR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,584. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

