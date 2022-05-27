Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $167,896.56

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $167,896.56 and approximately $165,948.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00191924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00320827 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

